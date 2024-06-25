William Glendinning: police issue appeal over missing person last seen in Pomeroy
Police in Mid Ulster say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 51-year-old William Glendinning.
William was last seen in the Pomeroy area on June 21.
Anyone with information that can help police with their appeal is asked to contact them on 101 quoting 823 - 24/06/24.
