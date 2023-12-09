Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 41-year-old missing person William McBride.

William McBride. Photo issued by PSNI

William was last spoken to at approximately 10pm on Friday (December 8) and was last seen in the north Belfast area.

He is believed to be driving a silver Volvo C30 and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, blue jeans, white trainers and a white T-shirt.