William McBride: police ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of man (41) last seen in north Belfast
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 41-year-old missing person William McBride.
William was last spoken to at approximately 10pm on Friday (December 8) and was last seen in the north Belfast area.
He is believed to be driving a silver Volvo C30 and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, blue jeans, white trainers and a white T-shirt.
If anyone has any information that can help with the appeal they are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number serial 1879 of 08/12/23.