William McCartney: police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Glenarm man last seen in Ballymena
Police in Larne say they are growing increasingly concerned for William McCartney who has been reported missing.
William was last seen in Ballymena town centre on Thursday, July 31, at 1pm. He is from the Glenarm area.
In an appeal for information to help locate William, the PSNI added: “He is in 60s, 5' 6", bald with short white hair on the sides. He was last seen wearing black trousers, grey polo shirt and brown shoes.
"William drives a 2007 silver Honda CR-V. Police would ask William or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1525 of 31/07/25.”
