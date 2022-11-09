William McCollough: Police appeal to trace man last seen in Carrickfergus
Police have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to locate missing man, William McCollough.
Commenting on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page this afternoon (Wednesday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “We are growing increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of William McCollough (31) who has went missing from the Carrickfergus area. He was last seen at approximately 9pm on Monday, November 7.
“If you see William, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting reference 375 of 09/11/22.”