Windrose fire ‘believed to be accidental’
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) believe yesterday’s (Sunday) blaze at the Windrose restaurant in Carrickfergus was “accidental ignition.”
Firefighters were tasked to the incident in the Rodgers Quay area of the town at 12.11pm.
Two fire appliances from Carrickfergus, one from Whitehead and two from Knock attended the scene.
In a statement issued to the Carrick Times, a NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a fire at a commercial premises.
Most Popular
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used four jets to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 2.20pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition.”