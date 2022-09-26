Windrose fire ‘believed to be accidental’

Firefighters were tasked to the incident in the Rodgers Quay area of the town at 12.11pm.

Two fire appliances from Carrickfergus, one from Whitehead and two from Knock attended the scene.

In a statement issued to the Carrick Times, a NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a fire at a commercial premises.

The Windrose. (Pic by Google).