Christmas arrived early for a lucky Portadown woman who has picked up the keys to a brand new vehicle in a raffle organised to raise funds for Southern Area Hospice Services.

Barbara Abraham was the lucky winner of the ‘Win a Car’ raffle supported by Shelbourne Motors and NFU Mutual.

The draw was made at Buttercrane Shopping Centre in Newry, with Councillor Valerie Harte, Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council present to select the winner and verify the draw.

Barbara was absolutely thrilled to learn that she had won a brand-new KIA Picanto and has visited the Shelbourne Motors showroom to collect her new car. As well as the smart new vehicle, Barbara also won one year’s free insurance.

Raffle winner Barbara Abraham (second left) with, from left: Sarah O’Hare, fundraising officer Southern Area Hospice Services; Imogen Blevins, Shelbourne Motors; Ruth Atkins, NFU Mutual; Peter Murray, Buttercrane Shopping Centre and Gary Connolly Shelbourne KIA sales manager. Picture: supplied by Southern Area Hospice Services

"It's unbelievable,” she said. “The Hospice is one of those charities I would never pass. I wanted to support the Hospice and wasn’t even going to fill in the tickets but just thought I may as well.

"I never thought another thing about it until I got the call. I am still in disbelief. I think it is a great cause that’s close to my heart, and I like to support it whenever I see anything.”

Siobhan McArdle, fundraising manager at Southern Area Hospice said: “On behalf of the organisation I extend our congratulations to Barbara on her win and wish her well with this beautiful new car.

“Southern Area Hospice Services provides exceptional palliative and end of life care to patients and their families across the Southern Trust area. This is only made possible with the success of fundraising campaigns like the car raffle.

"We are delighted with the success of the car raffle, and we appreciate every single person who bought a ticket to support us. This campaign was generously supported by Shelbourne Motors and NFU Mutual.

"Special thanks go to Buttercrane Shopping Centre and Oaks Centre in Dungannon for their help in promoting the car raffle, along with numerous other venues and outlets that hosted us to sell tickets. Thank you to Mac Media for their exceptional promotional video, and sincere thanks to Councillor Valerie Harte, the Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.”