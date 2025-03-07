The death has taken place of former Mayor of Larne, Winston Fulton.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Fulton, who was a long-serving DUP councillor on Larne Borough Council, passed away on Friday, March 7.

Tributes have been paid to the Larne man by the officers and members of the East Antrim DUP who said they were “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of their long-standing honorary member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winston represented Larne as a DUP councillor for decades and served as Mayor on the old Larne Borough Council from 1996-97.

Former Mayor of Larne and long-serving councillor, Winston Fulton. Picture: National World

"We offer our deepest condolsences to Winston's wife Eileen, children - Julia and Jacqueline - and the wider family circle,” they said.

A family notice remembers Mr Fulton as a beloved husband, loving father and cherished grandfather and great-grandfather.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 11 at 2pm at Larne Mission Hall followed by committal at Larne Cemetery.