Winston Fulton: tributes following the passing of long-serving former DUP councillor and Mayor of Larne
Mr Fulton, who was a long-serving DUP councillor on Larne Borough Council, passed away on Friday, March 7.
Tributes have been paid to the Larne man by the officers and members of the East Antrim DUP who said they were “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of their long-standing honorary member.
“Winston represented Larne as a DUP councillor for decades and served as Mayor on the old Larne Borough Council from 1996-97.
"We offer our deepest condolsences to Winston's wife Eileen, children - Julia and Jacqueline - and the wider family circle,” they said.
A family notice remembers Mr Fulton as a beloved husband, loving father and cherished grandfather and great-grandfather.
His funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 11 at 2pm at Larne Mission Hall followed by committal at Larne Cemetery.
