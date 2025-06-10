Northern Ireland pensioners will receive the Winter Fuel Payment this year after the government announced a U-turn on eligibility restrictions.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons today (Tuesday, June 10) confirmed he has engaged with Executive colleagues to reinstate the payment in the province and the necessary legislation would be in place by the end of July.

Pensioners on an income of, or below, £35,000 will be entitled to the payment of £200 - rising to £300 for the over 80s - although a payment will be made to all pensioners. Those not eligible have the option to opt out of the payment or will have the payment recovered through HMRC.

Mr Lyons said: “I know that many of our pensioners are still anxious and worried about what yesterday’s statement means for them. Therefore, I have acted quickly, to provide clarity and certainty about what will happen to the Winter Fuel Payment in Northern Ireland.

The Winter Fuel Payment has been confirmed for pensioners in the province. Image: National World

“Since yesterday’s announcement my officials have been engaging with officials in the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to understand the impact for Northern Ireland. I also met with Torsten Bell MP, Parliamentary Secretary (HM Treasury) and Parliamentary Under-Secretary (DWP) along with the Finance Minister John O’Dowd.

“Today I have engaged with Executive ministers on the re-instatement of the Winter Fuel Payment in Northern Ireland.

“My officials are continuing to work with DWP and HMRC officials to determine the number of NI pensioners impacted by this announcement, particularly the number of pensioners who exceed the £35,000 threshold.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons. Photo: Presseye

Last July, the Labour government restricted eligibility for Winter Fuel Payments to pensioner households receiving Pension Credit or certain other income-related benefits, a decision strongly opposed by Minister Lyons and the Executive.

Executive funding of £17 million secured last October ensured a one-off payment of £100 was made for winter 2024/25 to pensioners affected by the changes.

Mr Lyons continued: “Almost 250,000 payments were issued, as promised, to most Northern Ireland pensioners by the end of March 2025.

“While this one-off payment helped to support pensioners last winter, I know that many of them remained anxious and worried about their energy bills this winter and beyond.

“I therefore welcome Treasury’s announcement yesterday to reinstate the Winter Fuel Payment to everyone over State Pension age with an income of, or below, £35,000 a year. This increased threshold means that no lower or middle-income pensioners will miss out.”

The minister also warned of possible scams in the wake of the announcement stating payments will be made automatically, as with previous WFPs, and no one will be asked for their personal details.

Minister Lyons concluded: “Pensioners do not need to do anything to receive the Winter Fuel Payment this year.

"If anyone gets a suspicious email or text from GOV.UK, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) or the Department for Communities asking for bank details, they should report it to Action Fraud. They should not respond or click on any links.”