Winter Fuel Payment: Stormont announcement confirms changes will be introduced in Northern Ireland

Thousands of people across Northern Ireland are likely to lose out on the Winter Fuel Payment as a result of changes confirmed by Stormont on Friday.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons informed Assembly Members of the changes to the payment.

It follows an announcement from the Chancellor of the Exchequer at the end of July that entitlement to Winter Fuel Payments in England and Wales would be restricted to those people receiving Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits only.

Mr Lyons said that while he “strongly disagreed” with this decision, the same change has to follow in Northern Ireland.

"The estimated additional cost to the Block Grant of maintaining universal entitlement to a Winter Fuel Payment in Northern Ireland for Winter 2024/25 is £44.3 million, and this does not include any additional delivery or staffing costs,” he said.

"Regrettably, there is no additional resource available in the budget to allow us to diverge from the UK Government decision without significantly cutting other public services.

"I have made clear to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions my total opposition to this decision and outlined the detrimental impact it will have on many people in Northern Ireland,” said Mr Lyons.

"I am committed to ensuring that people can access all the support to which they are entitled and would encourage anyone affected by these changes to check their benefit entitlement.”

He encouraged people to make use of his Department’s free and confidential Make the Call Wraparound Service which puts people in touch with any benefits, supports and services to which they may be entitled.

"Pension Credit, in particular, can be a vital top-up for pensioners on low incomes and will be a determining factor for eligibility of the Winter Fuel Payment,” he added.