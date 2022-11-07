The M2 motorway was closed in both directions from Juncyion four Sandyknowes to the Junction two Greencastle on-slip yesterday afternoon (Sunday) throughout the incident.

The carriageway then reopened to northbound traffic, before finally being reopened to Belfast-bound traffic several hours later..

The charity Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene.

Bellevue Bridge. (Pic by Google).

Appealing for information, Police Service of Northern Ireland Inspector Buchanan said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the Antrim Road adjacent to the Bellevue Arms or the hill section of the M2 motorway, to contact police officers on the non emergency 101, quoting PSNI reference number 1080 of 06/11/22.”

Advertisement