Witnesses sought following Banbridge road crash

The damage-only incident took place at approximately 5.30pm.
Police say a driver was making her way towards Banbridge when she was overtaken by a motorbike. Due to a car approaching in the other direction, the female was forced to pull in to the side of the road, causing substantial damage to her vehicle.
The motorbike drove on and did not stop.
There are no reports of any injuries and police are keen to speak to the rider of the motorbike or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1464 of 07/08/22.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/