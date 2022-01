Known as the Wolf Moon, it will reach its peak at 11.48pm.

The moon apparently got its name from the howling of wolves at this time of year.

With the skies likely to be clear tonight, there is the ideal opportunity for people across Northern Ireland to catch a glimpse of the spectacle - and also for some stunning photography.

Steven McAuley of McAuley Multimedia captured these images of the spectacular moon over Ballycastle earlier this evening.

A Wolf Moon - the first full moon of 2022 - lit up the skies over Ballycastle. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The Wolf Moon against the Ballycastle skyline. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia