A woman has died after a single-vehicle collision on the Cushendall Road outside Ballymena on Tuesday evening (September 3).

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “The driver of the black Peugeot car, a woman aged in her 40s, sadly died in hospital a short time after the collision which occurred at approximately 8:05pm.

“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances of the crash and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage which could assist their enquiries."

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 1515 03/09/24.