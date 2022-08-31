Woman arrested following fatal hit-and-run in Ballymena released on bail

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman arrested after a pedestrian died when he was hit by a car in Ballymena on Sunday night has been released on bail.

The incident resulted in the death of a 57-year-old man named locally as John Corr who had been walking in the area at the time.

On Monday, police said a 22-year-old woman had been arrested following the fatal road traffic collision in the Cushendall Road area of the town.

