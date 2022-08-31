Woman arrested following fatal hit-and-run in Ballymena released on bail
A woman arrested after a pedestrian died when he was hit by a car in Ballymena on Sunday night has been released on bail.
The incident resulted in the death of a 57-year-old man named locally as John Corr who had been walking in the area at the time.
On Monday, police said a 22-year-old woman had been arrested following the fatal road traffic collision in the Cushendall Road area of the town.
An updated PSNI statement on Tuesday, said: “A 22-year-old woman arrested by detectives investigating a fatal road traffic collision in the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena on Sunday, 28th August, has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.”