A woman has died following a hit-and-run collision between Coleraine and Limavady last night (Tuesday, December 6).

The incident happened on the Dunhill Road.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that shortly after 7pm, police received a report from a passing motorist concerned for the safety of a female pedestrian walking on the Dunhill Road.

Officers attended and sadly located the body of a woman who, it is believed, was struck by a vehicle which has failed to remain at the scene. The road was closed for a time as police conducted enquiries at the scene and has since reopened. Efforts are ongoing to identify the vehicle involved.

The Dunhill Road, Coleraine. Picture: Google

