Woman dies after Coleraine hit-and-run collision

A woman has died following a hit-and-run collision between Coleraine and Limavady last night (Tuesday, December 6).

By Valerie Martin
52 minutes ago

The incident happened on the Dunhill Road.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that shortly after 7pm, police received a report from a passing motorist concerned for the safety of a female pedestrian walking on the Dunhill Road.

Officers attended and sadly located the body of a woman who, it is believed, was struck by a vehicle which has failed to remain at the scene. The road was closed for a time as police conducted enquiries at the scene and has since reopened. Efforts are ongoing to identify the vehicle involved.

The Dunhill Road, Coleraine. Picture: Google
Detective Inspector Peter MacCionáoith said: “We would ask anyone who was travelling on the Dunhill Road on Tuesday evening at around 7pm to review any dashcam footage they may have captured and call us in CID Coleraine on 101 with any information they have. The reference number is 1653 06/12/22.”

