The PSNI has confirmed that a woman has died following a road traffic collision on the Culmore Road in Derry / Londonderry in the early hours of Sunday, August 13.

Police say they received a report of a one-vehicle crach at approximately 1am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service but sadly a woman in her 30s passed away at the scene. Three other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The Culmore Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened.