The PSNI has confirmed that a woman has died following a road traffic collision on the Culmore Road in Derry / Londonderry in the early hours of Sunday, August 13.
Police say they received a report of a one-vehicle crach at approximately 1am.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service but sadly a woman in her 30s passed away at the scene. Three other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.
The Culmore Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened.
An investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and members of the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 125 of 13/08/23.