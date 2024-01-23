Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police received and responded to the two-vehicle crash at around 4.35pm

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed one woman was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

A woman was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at Northway in Portadown. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker (stock image).

The road was closed in both directions on Tuesday evening in order to facilitate the attendance of emergency services in the area. It has now reopened to traffic.