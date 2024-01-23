Register
Woman injured in Northway traffic collision in Portadown

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries following a road traffic collision at Northway in Portadown on Tuesday (January 23).
By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 19:41 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 10:27 GMT
Police received and responded to the two-vehicle crash at around 4.35pm

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed one woman was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

A woman was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at Northway in Portadown. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker (stock image).A woman was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at Northway in Portadown. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker (stock image).
A woman was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at Northway in Portadown. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker (stock image).
The road was closed in both directions on Tuesday evening in order to facilitate the attendance of emergency services in the area. It has now reopened to traffic.

Police enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information which might assist is asked to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1306 of 23/01/23.

