A woman has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Emergency services, including the PSNI and NI Ambulance Service, attended the scene this morning in Union Street.

It is understood a woman was getting into the passenger seat of a vehicle when it was struck by another vehicle.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the Union Court area of Lurgan at approximately 11.10am today, Tuesday 3rd December.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and medical treatment was provided at the scene. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

"Enquiries are at an early stage and anyone with information or dash-cam footage of what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 520 03/12/24.”