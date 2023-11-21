A woman has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash on a road on the outskirts of Lurgan.

Deans Road had been closed to traffic at the junction of the Bleary Road following the crash earlier this morning. The NI Ambulance Service was in attendance and a woman was taken to hospital.

Motorists are advised that the Deans Road, Lurgan, which was closed earlier at its junction with the Bleary Road, due to a road traffic collision in the area, has now reopened to traffic.

The PSNI said: “Police received and responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at Deans Road, Lurgan, shortly after 9.20am today, Tuesday 21st November.Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.