Woman taken to hospital after two vehicle crash near Bleary on outskirts of Lurgan
and live on Freeview channel 276
Deans Road had been closed to traffic at the junction of the Bleary Road following the crash earlier this morning. The NI Ambulance Service was in attendance and a woman was taken to hospital.
-
-
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Motorists are advised that the Deans Road, Lurgan, which was closed earlier at its junction with the Bleary Road, due to a road traffic collision in the area, has now reopened to traffic.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The PSNI said: “Police received and responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at Deans Road, Lurgan, shortly after 9.20am today, Tuesday 21st November.Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
"One woman was taken to hospital as a precaution. A man aged in his 20s was cautioned at the scene for careless driving.”