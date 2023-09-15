Register
Lyn Ritchie (Coleraine) and Joanne Adams (Portstewart) from Breast Friends Causeway Coast who won the Inspirational Women in the Community award.

Women from Causeway Coast and Glens area are honoured at Mighty Women awards brunch

A number of women from the Causeway Coast and Glens area were honoured at an awards brunch recently.
By Una Culkin
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 10:55 BST

The Mighty Women Awards 2023 took place during a brunch at the Roe Park resort in Limavady.

Winning the Inspirational Women in the Community award were Lyn Ritchie and Joanne Adams from Breast Friends Causeway Coast which brings cancer patients, carers and families together for support in a safe environment.

Two Causeway Coast and Glens area women shared the Inspirational Teacher award – Kerri Chapman from Millburn Primary School in Coleraine and Caroline Clements, the principal of Rossmar Special School in Limavady.

Hosted by Robin Elliott and Pauline Carville, the event also featured guest speakers Claire Auchmutry, a professional divorce and relationship coach, nutritionist Sharron McCormick and Geraldine Mullan of the Mullan Hope Centre who spoke movingly about her journey since a car accident in 2020 claimed the lives of her husband and two children.

Millburn Primary School teacher Kerri Chapman from Limavady with Ryan Reynolds. Kerri shared the teaching award with Caroline Clements, principal of Rossmar Special School in Limavady.

Millburn Primary School teacher Kerri Chapman from Limavady with Ryan Reynolds. Kerri shared the teaching award with Caroline Clements, principal of Rossmar Special School in Limavady. Photo: Jim Corr

Anne-Marie Keeley from Happy Hearts and Rainbows in Ballykelly who was Highly Commended in the Inspirational Women in the Community award.

Anne-Marie Keeley from Happy Hearts and Rainbows in Ballykelly who was Highly Commended in the Inspirational Women in the Community award. Photo: Jim Corr

Katrina Coyle from North Coast Healing who was Highly Commended in the Wellness category

Katrina Coyle from North Coast Healing who was Highly Commended in the Wellness category Photo: Jim Corr

Kathryn Maines from She's Fabulous Dresses, Garvagh, who was Highly Commended in the Trailblazer category

Kathryn Maines from She's Fabulous Dresses, Garvagh, who was Highly Commended in the Trailblazer category Photo: Jim Corr

