Women’s Aid ABCLN has announced the appointment of Gillian Creevy as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Gillian takes the reins from founder Rosemary Magill, a stalwart of the local community who retired from the organisation in July after 25 years of representing and supporting women living with domestic abuse and their children.

Originally from Belfast, Gillian has lived for the past 20 years in Broughshane, placing her at the heart of the organisation’s catchment area of Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne, and Newtownabbey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a strong background in women and children’s wellbeing, the local woman was previously a Director at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in London.

Women’s Aid ABCLN has announced the appointment of Gillian Creevy as its new Chief Executive Officer. Photo: Women's Aid ABCLN

She later served as the Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children from 2002 until 2018.

"After this I did some consultancy work, including for a charity called For Baby’s Sake, which looks at the intergenerational effects of domestic abuse,” Gillian said.

Whilst crisis services remain a key priority for Women’s Aid ABCLN, the group will also be building on its work around intervention and awareness in the coming years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Women’s needs have changed and with the new laws around coercive control, we really want to build on the excellent work carried out by Rosemary when she founded the service and look at women’s experiences of domestic abuse much earlier on,” Gillian added.

“This could include understanding what a healthy relationship looks like, as control and coercion in a relationship can be pernicious. It’s also crucial to understand how children are impacted by domestic abuse, as the intergenerational effects are really quite shocking.

“Domestic abuse transcends the traditional boundaries in Northern Ireland; it can affect anyone, regardless of background. The support offered by Women’s Aid ABCLN is vital at times of uncertainty and danger, when many women are confronted in their daily lives with abuse.

"The incredibly dedicated and skilful team is passionate about delivering high quality services in order to make it easier for women to ask for help and find the support they need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am privileged to further the mission of working towards a society where women and children can live free from the threat of abuse and I look forward to working within a team determined to bring back hope and empowerment.”

Welcoming Gillian in the role was ABCLN Board chairperson, Anne McAllister. “Gillian brings a wealth leadership experience from across diverse sectors and an excellent track record of developing talent and growing organisations,” she said. “We are delighted to welcome Gillian to Women’s Aid ABCLN and look forward to supporting her in the role.”

For more information, you can contact Women’s Aid ABCLN on 028 25 632136 or go to www.womens-aid.org.uk

The organisation provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse.

Advertisement

Advertisement