Women’s Shed to launch in Newtownabbey

Organisers say it will run every Wednesday at Unit 1C Ferguson Centre on Manse Road for an interim period to see what interest there is in the programme.

Newtownabbey Men’s Shed opened in May 2016 at the same venue. Since then it has grown to have over 60 male members. The group promotes positive mental health and addresses isolation and loneliness by giving its members somewhere inviting to come to, to take part in various projects such as arts and crafts, 3D printing and wood work.