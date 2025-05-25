Woodland walk trail named after Lady Mary Paters opens in Lisburn

A walking trail honouring Lady Mary Peters has been officially opened by the Olympic gold medallist and the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor Kurtis Dickson.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woodland trail, which is set within the scenic grounds of Aberdelghy Golf Course, was proposed by pupils at Fort Hill Integrated Primary School in recognition of Lady Mary’s historic victory at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

The 1.2km walk links the Lagan towpath with the golf course and travels down Conway Lane reconnecting with the towpath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past 12 months pupils at Fort Hill Integrated Primary School have worked with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to participate in a series of planting schemes designed to enhance the biodiversity of the area.

David Burns, CEO of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the council’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee, Lady Mary Peters, Susan Jones MBE, Head of Nursery at Fort Hill Integrated Primary School, Simon Patterson, Principal of Fort Hill integrated Primary School, Stephen Weatherall, Vice Principal of Fort Hill Integrated Primary school, with some of the school children from Fort Hill integrated Primary School who inspired the idea for the Woodland Walk. Pic credit: LCCC

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, said: “This woodland trail is a fitting tribute to Lady Mary Peters — a local legend whose achievements continue to inspire generations.

"It’s a wonderful addition to our parks network, offering a peaceful and scenic route that celebrates both her legacy and the natural beauty of our area."

Speaking at the launch, Lady Mary Peters said: "I am deeply honoured to have this beautiful woodland walk named after me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Knowing that the idea came from young people makes it even more special.

"I hope this space inspires people to get out and enjoy the outdoors and cherish our natural environment."

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the council’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee, added: “Lady Mary’s Woodland Walk is a shining example of how we are enhancing biodiversity while creating beautiful, accessible green spaces for everyone to enjoy.

"Our parks and open spaces across Lisburn and Castlereagh City are among our greatest assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Projects like this demonstrate our commitment to protecting nature and promoting wellbeing through enhancing and developing our parks and outdoor spaces."

To support local wildlife, a native hedgerow has been introduced, featuring species such as Blackthorn, Crab Apple, Hawthorn, Hazel, Holly and Rowan trees—providing both habitat and nourishment for birds and other wildlife.

Additionally, native wildflowers and pollinator-friendly bulbs have been planted to sustain vital pollinators throughout the seasons.