Work begins on new public realm scheme for Ballymoney
Work began on Monday (February 19) on a high-quality public realm scheme in the centre of Ballymoney.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said that the project, taking in High Street, Townhead Street, Linenhall Street, Charlotte Street and Church Street, will enhance and enlarge pedestrian areas with natural stone paving, granite kerbs and contemporary street furniture.
New trees and street lighting will be provided as well as redesigning the current car parking configuration. Construction is due to be completed in October 2024.