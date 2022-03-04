Work commences on new £5m Crematorium

Works have commenced on the new Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium on Doagh Road, which is due for completion in December of this year.

By Elinor Glynn
Friday, 4th March 2022, 12:03 pm

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb has planted a cedar tree to mark this momentous occasion.

The £5m investment will provide a state-of-the-art facility for families and mourners including a memorial garden and columbarium for the interment of ashes.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The building will nestle in a parkland setting, with walking paths within a landscaped area creating a sense of privacy and calm.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb plants a Cedar tree to mark work starting on the new Crematorium in the borough

A tree-lined avenue will sweep down through the site around a lake which will face on to the single-storey building. As well as wildflower meadows, the site will also feature seating areas for reflection. The Crematorium will utilise the most up-to-date equipment, ensuring environmental protection is maintained at the highest level. The Mayor commented: “This much-needed facility will serve our residents and people across the whole of Northern Ireland.

Read more local news:

WorkAntrimMayorNewtownabbeyNorthern Ireland