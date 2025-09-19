An East Londonderry MLA has welcomed the swift response from housing developers to halt work in Coleraine following the discovery of munitions on the site.

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley highlighted Braidwater and Radius Housing for stopping the work following safety concerns at the Laurel Hill housing development off Strand Road in Coleraine.

On Monday, September 15, police and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the construction site after a suspicious object was discovered.

After carrying out a controlled explosion on the object, it was determined to be a World War II era mortar bomb.

MLA Bradley said this was the second such discovery during clearance works.

“I have been contacted by a number of local residents understandably concerned by this latest find.

"My office has been in ongoing contact with Braidwater and the PSNI since the incident. I want to thank both Braidwater and Radius for their cooperation and transparency throughout."

He continued: “I am pleased to confirm that Braidwater has decided to engage with a specialist firm to carry out a full sweep of the site to ensure the safety of their team and the general public.

The Laurel Hill Road area of Coleraine. Credit Google

"I have also been advised that no further construction work will proceed until this sweep has been completed.”

Mr Bradley said he was committed to ensuring the safety of residents and workers in the area and said he would continue to monitor the situation closely.