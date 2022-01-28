Work starts on Grange 175k play park and kickabout area

The development will be a welcome one for the local community and its progress marks a positive start to the new year. It is estimated that work will be finished on the new play and sports facilities by the end of April 2022, with an official opening date still to be confirmed. Mid and East Antrim Council hope to open the new play facilities in May 2022.

Catering for a range of abilities and additional sensory needs, the new play area will include state-of-the-art equipment designed to inspire fun and creativity for children and their families. Designers have also ensured the character and natural heritage of the local area is reflected throughout the project. The play park will be complemented by a dedicated grass kickabout area for children and young people to enjoy outdoors fun and fitness.

Local councillor, Ald. William McNeilly, welcomed the progress made so far: “I am delighted to see this much needed new development move another step forward and would like to congratulate all those involved with the project. The importance of play and outdoor exercise to the health and wellbeing of children and young people has never been more important and this new facility, when it is completed, will be an excellent addition to the area. One of Council’s key objectives within the ‘Putting People First’ Community Plan is to improve the lives of all those who live and work within our borough, and this new play and sporting facility will benefit the children and young people of the area in that regard. I look forward to seeing the new play park and kickabout area opening to the public in the coming months.” Cr Timothy Gaston said: “I look forward to seeing this project progress as we continue to build upon the significant spend we have delivered in Bannside over the last number of years on play provision.”