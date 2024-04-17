Work underway at Youth Resource Centre
Having been lobbied by a number of young people, the MP has been pushing for answers and seeking assurances that work will commence quickly.
Speaking on the issue Carla Lockhart MP said, “I took time last week to meet with Eimear and Sarah both of whom are involved in youth provision across the Southern District.
“Eimear is the lead co-ordinator in Banbridge and does a superb job in ensuring that young people are well catered for with regards to youth initiatives.
“It has been an unfortunate situation where, owing to an initial heat pump problem, it resulted in secondary problems with a burst pipe causing significant damage to parts of the building.
“I am pleased that together we have all been pushing for a resolution and can confirm that the works to the building have commenced this week, and the estimated time for completion is four weeks, which will allow for the centre to re-open.
“Whilst the centre has been shut every effort has been made to have provision continue off-site.
“This has been challenging but, in the main, has helped with regards to continuity of service and ensuing youth services for our young people.
“I am delighted we have now an end date in sight and will continue to press for the timetable to be honoured.
“Thank you to the ladies and all the youth providers for their hard work and for all the efforts to continue with the youth projects and offerings off site over the last 3/4 months. I look forward to visiting again when the facility reopens.”
