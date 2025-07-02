Work on the new £1.7m road to Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon is well underway with roadworks expected to finish later this month.

It is hoped the new entrance to the popular Co Armagh centre will alleviate long queues from the Northway from Portadown.

The new road will flow into the car park between the Matalan store and McDonald’s drive-thru.

Rushmere Shopping Centre has been showered with praise over the past 18 months with an impressive £10m of improvements across the entire Craigavon complex.

With a new wing of the main centre currently being refurbished, the centre has attracted top retailers in recent years including Primark, Waterstones, Mango, Søstrene Grene, Caffe Nero, SCHUH, Mountain Warehouse, RITUALS, Warren James and Miniso to name but a few.

Recently a Rushmere spokesperson said they were ‘thrilled’ about improvements to the West Mall.

“We are extremely excited for this next stage of our redevelopment and hope you are too! We can’t wait to see this dream become a reality.”