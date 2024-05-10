Worker with autism settles discrimination case against Magheralin chip shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ex-chip shop worker with autism has settled a disability discrimination case for £8,000 against his former employer in Magheralin.

The case, which was supported by the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland, was settled without admission of liability.

Oisín McKerr was a school pupil when he applied for his first part-time job at the Mak's Plaice takeaway. He said he declared that he lives with autism on his application and was ‘delighted’ to be offered the job.

The Equality Commission said that in January 2023, a few months after starting, Oisín was told it was a quiet time for the shop, and he might get more hours in March. The next week he received a text message to pick up his final pay cheque and return his uniform.

Oisín McKerr pictured in Lurgan Park. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"The message confused Oisín, he did not know he had been dismissed from his job,” the commission said.

Mary Kitson, senior legal officer, Equality Commission for Northern Ireland said: “Employees with autism have protections under the Disability Discrimination Act. Employers are required to make reasonable adjustments to remove barriers to the recruitment and employment of people with disabilities.

“Oisín says that his employer did not talk to him about his autism or raise any issues about his performance. Nor did they inform him that he was being dismissed. Oisín deserved to be treated with dignity and respect at all stages of his employment.

“Oisín’s employer should have identified support measures to try and address any issues of performance at work and discussed these with him. Good support from any employer is key to successful employment for a person with autism and effective communication is central to this support. If this approach had been taken, Oisín may have had the opportunity to keep his job.”

Oisín McKerr with his mother Charlene. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Oisín McKerr said: “I was really pleased to get the job in the chip shop. I thought I was doing well. I didn’t know there were any problems, nobody told me. I didn’t know I had been dismissed. I was really upset when I realised I wouldn’t be working there anymore and saw they were recruiting new people.

“I wish they had spoken to me and explained it. I would have listened; I would have done as they asked. I wasn’t given the chance to explain my autism and to improve. I’m glad this is all over now and I’ve found a new job where I do feel supported and valued.”