Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Arts Development Officer, Rosalind Lowry, cheered on Argentina in Buenos Aires at the weekend, as the South American side edged out France in Sunday’s World Cup final.

Rosalind has spent the last three weeks in the region after being awarded an Artist in Residence position by the Red Quincho Artists Network in the city.

She has been sharing a house and sculpture studio with five Argentine artists and watched every match with them in the lead up to the final in Qatar.

Ahead of the showpiece, she explained: “I know Northern Ireland has a serious football addiction but the Argentinians are crazy about the game. I've seen grannies with airhorns! They have ice cream parlours with pubs attached so children are watching in one room and the adults are next door.

Rosalind has enjoyed her time in Argentina.

"Everyone is wearing a Messi shirt and in a city of 13 million people, Buenos Aires comes to a standstill during the matches. Even the dogs on the street start howling when a goal is scored!

“I will of course be cheering on Argentina for the final. I don't know much about football but I know I have spent the last few weeks in one of the friendliest countries I've ever been. So go Argentina! C'mon Messi!”

Argentina looked to have done enough in normal time to defeat France, who came into the tournament as reigning FIFA World Cup champions, with Messi scoring a penalty on 23 minutes before former Manchester United player Di Maria had them 2-0 up on 36 minutes.

However, PSG star Mbappe scored a quick-fire double in the final 10 minutes of the match to take the game to extra time.

Messi restored Argentina’s lead on 108 minutes, before Mbappe scored his, and France’s third through a penalty on 118 minutes to take the tie to penalties. Argentina won the shoot-out 4-2 to lift their first World Cup since the tournament was staged in Mexico in 1986.

