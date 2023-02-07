This year’s event is being led by women in Taiwan.
Commenting ahead of the east Antrim service, which will be held at 7.30pm on March 3 in St Anthony’s Parish Catholic Church, Upper Cairncastle Road, a spokesperson for the Salvation Army said: “World Day of Prayer is an international, inter-church organisation which enables us to hear the thoughts of women from all parts of the world, their hopes, concerns and prayers.
"The preparation for the day is vast. An international committee is based in New York and there are national committees in each participating country.
“Regional conferences meet to consider the service and then local groups make their plans. Finally, at a church near you on Friday, March 3 people will gather to celebrate the service prepared by the women of Taiwan. Our sisters in Taiwan are sending us blessings with the service they have prepared for World Day of Prayer 2023.
"The Day of Prayer is celebrated in over 120 countries. It begins in Samoa and prayer in native languages travels throughout the world – through Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas before finishing in American Samoa some 38 hours later.
"The women of Taiwan share the issues faced geographically, politically and socially and also their hopes for the future. Let us join with them as we give thanks for the beautiful island and people of Taiwan and encourage one another in our faith.”