Female parishoners are to celebrate World Day of Prayer in Larne as congregations from across the globe gather for the annual event next month.

This year’s event is being led by women in Taiwan.

Commenting ahead of the east Antrim service, which will be held at 7.30pm on March 3 in St Anthony’s Parish Catholic Church, Upper Cairncastle Road, a spokesperson for the Salvation Army said: “World Day of Prayer is an international, inter-church organisation which enables us to hear the thoughts of women from all parts of the world, their hopes, concerns and prayers.

"The preparation for the day is vast. An international committee is based in New York and there are national committees in each participating country.

St Anthony's Parish Catholic Church. (Pic by Google).

“Regional conferences meet to consider the service and then local groups make their plans. Finally, at a church near you on Friday, March 3 people will gather to celebrate the service prepared by the women of Taiwan. Our sisters in Taiwan are sending us blessings with the service they have prepared for World Day of Prayer 2023.

"The Day of Prayer is celebrated in over 120 countries. It begins in Samoa and prayer in native languages travels throughout the world – through Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas before finishing in American Samoa some 38 hours later.

