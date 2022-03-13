World Day of Prayer service takes place in Dungannon

This year was a special one for us as the service was written by the Christian women of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The theme was the Bible text from Jeremiah Chapter 29 “I Know the Plans I Have for You” which encouraged us to reflect on some of the issues facing us today: poverty, domestic abuse and disability, finding hope in difficult situations and encouragement in help from each other.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This message of hope is particularly important at present when we are coming to terms with the ongoing risks of the pandemic and turning our thoughts and prayers to the ongoing situation in the Ukraine.

Back row, from left, Erin Topley, Lesa Martin, Monica McGeary Front Row: Suzette Meeke, Valerie Campbell, Janette Newell.

The service was led by Janette Newell, Erin Topley and Monica McGeary and the readers were Valerie Campbell, Lesa Martin and Suzette Meeke, with Susan Stewart providing the music. The Dungannon Committee is very grateful to the Rector of Drumglass Parish for the use of St Elizabeth’s Church for the service.

Another special aspect of this year’s service is the fact that the Bible Society has supported three projects in NI “Bibles for Babies”, “52” and “Daring to Hope – Lament” which have provided us with an opportunity for whole family Bible engagement. More information is available on the Bible Society website www.biblesocietyni.co.uk or by contacting the Belfast office on 02890326577.