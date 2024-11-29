World record attempts by Northern Ireland people in 19 photos

The quirkier the challenge, the more likely it seems someone from the province will step forward to take it on. For instance, the late Norman Surplus, from Larne, smashed the world record for the longest distance flown in an autogyro.

Scone baking, oyster eating, bonfire building, most tee-shirts worn and many other world record themes have been embraced locally. Here’s a selection of photos of fabulous feats from the not too distant past.

1 . Wonderful World Colin Shirlow, with compere George Shea, celebrating further success at the World Oyster Eating Championship as part of the Hillsborough International Oyster Festival in 2015. The Dromore man managed 235 oysters in just three minutes - breaking his own world record of eating 233 oysters in three minutes, which he set in 2005. Photo: Darren Kidd / Press Eye

2 . Wonderful World The late Norman Surplus, from Larne, smashed the world record for the longest distance flown in an autogyro. He is pictured setting off for a spin in his little yellow flying machine in 2010. Photo: Peter Rippon

The late Norman Surplus all set for a flight in the Rotax 914 engined RotorSport MT-03 Gyroplane in 2010.