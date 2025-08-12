World renowned Ballybogey hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty coming to Belfast for Christmas concert

World-renowned Ballybogey hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty are bringing their acclaimed ‘Home for Christmas’ concert to Belfast in December – for one night only.

The Grammy-nominated duo, best known for the modern hymn “In Christ Alone,” have performed at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the Sydney Opera House.

This December, they return to the UK for three spectacular performances — in Glasgow, London, and Belfast’s SSE Arena on Monday, December 22.

The Gettys are the founding leaders of the Getty Music organisation and spend their time between Ballybogey and Nashville.

Following two unforgettable sold-out nights in Belfast last December, world-renowned NI hymn writers Keith & Kristyn Getty are bringing their acclaimed 'Home for Christmas' concert back to the SSE Arena on Monday 22 December for one night only.
Following two unforgettable sold-out nights in Belfast last December, world-renowned NI hymn writers Keith & Kristyn Getty are bringing their acclaimed ‘Home for Christmas’ concert back to the SSE Arena on Monday 22 December for one night only. CREDIT GETTY SONGWRITERS
Their songwriting journey began in 2000 when Keith wrote the tune for “In Christ Alone” on the back of a Northern Ireland Electricity bill.

“Many songs, albums, and – most importantly – four daughters later, they still wake up each morning amazed that they get to spend their days crafting melodies and words to encourage and inspire the people of God,” their website says.

"Their group’s songs include more than 50 in the top 500 titles sung in US/UK churches, and their original publishers, Integrity Music, estimate that more than 100 million people around the globe sing this music every year in a diverse array of contexts.”

‘Home for Christmas’ is a vibrant celebration of the Christmas story, blending beloved traditional carols, Celtic heritage, and Nashville flair.

For the Belfast concert, the Gettys will be joined by the outstanding New Irish Arts, under the direction of Jonathan Rea, alongside a host of virtuoso instrumentalists and special guests.

For full details, visit www.gettymusic.com

