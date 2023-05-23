Register
The World Spa Awards nominees for the best spa facilities in Northern Ireland have officially been announced.
By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:32 BST

This global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector has opened voting for 2023 – the ninth annual awards.

Voting runs until August 8 with customers invited to vote for the businesses they consider to be the very best in spa and wellness.

After the close of voting, the nominee with the most votes will be declared the winner of their respective category. The winners will be unveiled later in the year.

The World Spa Awards nominees for Northern Ireland have officially been announced.

Entries from Northern Ireland fall into two categories – Best Hotel Spa 2023 and Best Day Spa 2023.

Which spas in Northern Ireland have been nominated for the prestigious awards?

Northern Ireland's Best Hotel Spa 2023

  • Spa Sanctuary at Manor House Country Hotel, Killadeas, Enniskillen.
  • The Culloden Estate and Spa, Holywood.
  • The Killyhevlin Spa, Enniskillen.
  • The Merchant Spa at The Merchant Hotel, Belfast.
  • The Spa at Galgorm, Ballymena.

Northern Ireland's Best Day Spa 2023

  • Aura Day Spa, Lisburn Road, Belfast.
  • Lavender Health Spa, Errigal Road, Ballygawley.
  • Le Jardin Luxury Spa, Linen Green, Moygashel, Dungannon.
  • The Bannatyne Spa, Belfast Road, Holywood.
  • The Spa at Galgorm, Ballymena.

How to vote

To vote for your favourite nominated spa go to the Northern Ireland section of the World Spa Awards website.

