Would you have space in your heart and home for Bruiser or Hollie?

Hollie

Age: 10

Breed: Spaniel Cross

Hollie is a super sweet girl who enjoys the quiet life. She likes to play fetch with a tennis ball but equally enjoys a snooze in her den which carers have made for her. She can appear shy on first meeting but soon shows her loving nature especially if you have a treat to temp her.

Hollie is looking for a quiet, adult only home. She would benefit from owners who have previous dog experience and who are willing to take on some training and management around handling and visitors.

Hollie would like to be the only pet in her new home and needs an enclosed garden which she can explore.

Bruiser

Age: Seven

Breed: Terrier Cross

Bruiser is a friendly terrier cross who has plenty of energy, enjoys his walks and likes to play fetch. He doesn’t like dogs coming too close so requires to be walked on a lead. In the past Bruiser has been a bit of an escape artist so he is looking for an adult only home with owners who have previously owned a terrier so understand the breed. A secure garden is essential.

He would like to be walked in quiet walking areas away from other dogs. Before going to his forever home Bruiser will require a few meets at the centre to discuss his requirements with the training team.

*If you are interested in rehoming a dog, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about Dogs Trust virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners.

Members of the local dog-loving public can also book a slot to visit the centre on one of their Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm. Visitors will be able to meet the friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including our state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of the gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

Information Days will not have a rehoming focus.