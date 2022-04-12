Would you have space in your heart and home for Casper or Cleo?

Cleo

Age: 13 years

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collie/Terrier Cross Cleo is a sweet older pooch who is currently enjoying life in a foster home. She loves going on walks and exploring new places where there are new smells. One of her party tricks is hiding her chews in her bed. She also likes to play with her toys and have an afternoon snooze. When out walking, Cleo can be worried by traffic and bicycles, so walks away from busy roads are perfect for Cleo. She is also a little nervous when travelling in the car. Cleo is looking for a home with someone around for most of the day as she really enjoys company. Cleo could live in a home with children of secondary school age and older and could potentially live with another doggy companion, but equally she would happily be the only dog in her forever home, where she can be the centre of attention.

Terrier cross Casper is a great doggy companion who is currently in foster care while he awaits his forever home. He is a shy but very sweet natured boy. Once he gets to know you he enjoys a cuddle.

Casper

Age: Nine years

Terrier Cross Casper is a great doggy companion who is currently enjoying all the comforts of home in foster care while he awaits his forever home. He is a shy but very sweet natured boy. Once he gets to know you he enjoys a cuddle. He enjoys playing and learning new tricks. Casper does not like being left alone and is currently on a training plan to manage this, so adopters will have to continue with this training. A home where he is rarely left alone would be perfect for Casper. He prefers to know you are close by and likes to sleep in the bedroom area at night. Casper is looking for a quiet, adult only home where he is the only pet. He can get worried on walks so requires a new home with a secure garden so he can run and play with his favourite toy – his ball.

If you think you can offer Cleo or Casper a home contact Ballymena Rehoming Centre. If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about Dogs Trust virtual rehoming process. Members of the public can also book to visit the centre on one of their Information Days held every Sunday between 12-4pm. Book at www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres

Cute Collie/Terrier Cross Cleo is a sweet older pooch who is currently in foster care while she awaits her 'forever home'. She loves going on walks and exploring new places.

Read more: Could you give these adorable dogs a forever home?