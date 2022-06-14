Would you have space in your heart and home for Charlie or Arlo?

Charlie

Age: Six-years-old

Breed: Spaniel/Collie cross

Charlie's most favourite thing in the world is a tennis ball! He would play all day long if allowed. Charlie is looking for active owners who enjoy plenty of play time outdoors

Charlie is a lovable dog who is full of life. He loves to go out for walks, enjoys playing outside and splashing around in water.

Charlie loves a tennis ball more than anything - he’d play with a ball all day with anyone who was willing to oblige.

Charlie can be quite strong on the lead and so his potential adopters would need to be able to manage him when taking him out on walks. Charlie will require quiet walking areas away from other dogs and he would have to be the only dog in the house as he finds meeting other dogs stressful.

He also requires a home with a good-sized garden that is fully secure so he has a safe place to play. Charlie could live in a home with children aged 16 and over.

Arlo is a great boy who is full of beans and has lots of love to give. He loves toys and treats and would require someone around a lot of the day to help him settle into living indoors

Arlo

Age: Five-years-old

Breed: Hungarian Vizsla

Arlo is a fantastic boy with lots of love to give. He is an energetic lad who is happy going in the car for trips out and about.

He really loves playing with toys and enjoys tasty treats. Arlo’s potential adopters would need to be patient and willing to provide him with further training. He could potentially live in a home with children aged 12 and over provided that the children are confident around dogs. He could also potentially live with another dog following successful meets at the centre.

Arlo is looking for a home where his owners are around for most of the day as he will need time to settle into his new surroundings as he previously lived outdoors. Arlo also requires an enclosed garden that he can play in.

*If you think you could offer Charlie or Arlo a home get in touch with the Ballymena Rehoming Centre (t: 028 2565 2977)

If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more.

Members of the public can also book to visit the centre on one of its Information Days every Sunday, 12-4pm.