Would you have space in your heart and home for Chris or Buddy?

Chris

Age: 11 weeks

Breed: Border Collie

Chris is a beautiful 11-week-old collie pup who is a slightly nervous boy. He requires experienced adopters who will help him learn all about life and who are patient and understanding, allowing him time and space to settle into his new home.

Border Collies are a very intelligent breed that require plenty of exercise and mental stimulation.

Chris could live with another dog but this is not essential. He will require a fully secure garden and adopters that are able to attend Dogs Trust Dog School puppy classes with their new addition.

He could potentially live with children aged 14 and over.

Buddy

Age: 12 years

Breed: Shih Tzu

Buddy is a friendly OAP – Older Age Pooch. He loves the company of both humans and dogs. He enjoys his walks and likes playing with cuddly toys especially fluffy soft toys.

Buddy is looking for a home where he can be with his owner most of the day as he gets a little worried when he is left on his own for too long. He would also like to be near his owner at night-time so would like his cosy bed to be in the bedroom. He will require help with house training, but with consistency, the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena believe he will progress well in a home.

As an older gent, Buddy has some medical needs which will be discussed during the adoption process with anyone interested in this loving boy.

If you think you can offer Chris or Buddy a home get in touch with Ballymena Rehoming Centre.

If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about Dogs Trust virtual rehoming process to match dogs with new owners.

Members of the public can also book to visit the centre on one of their Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm.

They do not have a re-homing focus.

To book a visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres