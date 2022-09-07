Would you have space in your heart and home for Jasmine or Curly?

Jasmine

Age: Two years

Breed: Lurcher

Lurcher Jasmine is a beautiful girl who is super friendly. She loves meeting new people and is instantly friendly. Jasmine enjoys her sniffy walks and eating tasty treats. She also likes to play with her soft toys

Jasmine enjoys her sniffy walks and eating tasty treats. She also likes to play with her soft toys. Jasmine can be quite nervous at times and so would require a quieter home with quiet walking areas.

Jasmine requires a home with a good-sized secure garden for her to play in and where she can continue her training. She will need to have someone with her in the home most of the day to help her settle into her new surroundings. She would be more comfortable as the only pet within the home however she could have walking buddies. She could potentially live with children aged 14 and over.

Curly

Chesapeake Bay Retriever Curly is a great girl who loves getting attention from people she knows. She likes to play with her toys and enjoys enrichment feeding as well as tasty treats. Curly is looking for a home with active people with previous dog experience

Age: Six years

Breed: Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Curly is looking for a home with active people with previous dog experience. She requires a quiet home with no children and no visiting children and would enjoy being walked in quiet walking areas.

Curly could potentially live with another dog based upon successful meets. She could also potentially be left home alone for a few hours once she has settled into her new surroundings. Multiple meets will be required at Ballymena Rehoming Centre so Curly can slowly get to know potential adopters.

*If you think you could offer Curly or Jasmine a home get in touch with the Ballymena Rehoming Centre (t: 028 2565 2977)

If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more.

Members of the public can also book to visit the centre on one of its Information Days every Sunday, 12-4pm.

To book go to the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres