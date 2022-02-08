Would you have space in your heart and home for Penny or Jess?

Penny

Age: Between two and five years

Border Collie Cross

Penny is a gorgeous girl who gave birth to a litter of puppies in Dogs Trust care. All her pups have been rehomed so now it’s time for Penny to find her forever home. She is a lively, bright dog who enjoys walks and exercise. Dogs Trust don’t know much about her past however she can be wary of strangers and takes time to get to know new people especially men. Penny is searching for a patient, loving new owner. She particularly needs help with building her confidence and vet handling. She isn’t keen on being left alone, so someone who is around the home for most of the day and with previous experience of the breed. She can have doggy friends but is looking to be the only pet in her new home and she could live with older teenage children.

Jess

Age: Three years

Border Collie

Jess is a very friendly and happy girl who has a real zest for life. She is a clever collie who loves her meals in enrichment toys. She enjoys a fuss and pat from her carers at Ballymena Rehoming Centre. She puts a smile on the faces of staff every day. Jess is looking for a home ideally with collie experience. She could live with children 12 and over and could potentially share her home with a dog pal pending meets at the centre. Jess hasn’t had much experience in a home environment, she can be quite sensitive to certain noises and will need understanding owners who will help her overcome any fear. She is also very sensitive to traffic noises and will need a home in a quiet location, with quiet walking areas away from traffic. We are looking for a permanent new home for Jess but would also welcome a temporary foster home where she can gain more life experiences.