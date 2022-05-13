Would you have space in your heart and home for Pippa or Charlie?

Pippa

Age: Three years old

Breed: Collie/Jack Russell Terrier cross

Collie/Jack Russell Terrier cross Pippa loves nothing more than playing with her ball and going out for walks. Her love for food makes training sessions a little easier

Pippa loves nothing more than playing with her ball and going out for walks. Her love for food makes training sessions a little easier.

Pippa can be worried around new people and so she would require a few meets before she would feel comfortable. Pippa is looking for a quiet, adult-only home preferably with owners who have previous dog experience, as she will require ongoing training.

Pippa’s new family would need to work closely with the training team to make sure that she felt comfortable in her new environments. Pippa can get a little worried when other dogs approach her so she requires to be walked in quiet areas.

Charlie

Spaniel/Collie cross Charlie adores a tennis ball. He would play all day long if he could. Charlie is also very happy to go out in the car to get out and about for an adventure, so very much enjoys his walks

Age: Six years old

Breed: Spaniel/Collie cross

Charlie adores a tennis ball and would play all day long if he could. Charlie is also very happy to go out in the car to get out and about for an adventure, so very much enjoys his walks. He hasn’t been around other dogs much and he will bark if they come too close so he will need quieter walking areas.

Charlie is searching for active owners who enjoy spending plenty of time outdoors so that they can play. He also needs someone who can manage a strong dog as he can be strong on the lead. He could live in a home with children if 16 years and over.

Charlie also requires a good-sized garden in his new home which is fully secure.

If you think you could offer Pippa or Charlie a home then please get in touch with the Ballymena Rehoming Centre. If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about Dogs Trust virtual rehoming process to match dogs with new owners. Members of the public can also book to visit the centre on one of their Information Days held every Sunday between 12-4pm. They do not have a re-homing focus. Book a visit at www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres