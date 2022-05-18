Would you have space in your heart and home for Rosie or Zed?

Rosie

Age: Three years old

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier

Jack Russell Terrier Rosie can be very curious when in new environments and loves to investigate and have a good sniff. She also really enjoys playing with her squeaky toys. Rosie is a very friendly dog when meeting new people

Rosie can be very curious when in new environments and loves to investigate and have a good sniff. She also really enjoys playing with her squeaky toys. Rosie is a very friendly dog when meeting new people, however she doesn’t like to be handled suddenly. Rosie feels uncomfortable around other dogs and so would benefit from being the only dog in her new home. Rosie is looking for a quieter home with an enclosed garden and no young children, although she could live with children aged 15 and over. Rosie could be left alone in the home for a few hours once she has settled in. Rosie has some ongoing medical issues which will be discussed with potential adopters.

Zed

Age: Four years old

Breed: Collie/Husky Cross

Collie/Husky cross Zed is a lively big boy who absolutely adores playing with his boomer ball. He also really enjoys getting out for a walk. Zed is ideally looking for a quiet, rural, and adult only home.

Zed is a lively big boy who absolutely adores playing with his boomer ball. He also really enjoys getting out for a walk. Zed is ideally looking for a quiet, rural, and adult only home. Zed would require a home with a secure garden with enough space for him to run and play in. Zed requires experienced dog owners who would be willing to work with our training and behavioural team to provide Zed with some extra training. Zed can be rather unsure of new people and so will need multiple meets with his potential new owners. Zed could potentially live with another dog upon successful meets at the centre. Zed could be left alone in the home for a few hours once he is comfortable and has settled within the home.

* If you think you could offer Rosie or Zed a home then get in touch with the Ballymena Rehoming Centre. If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about the virtual process to match dogs with new owners. Members of the public can also book to visit the centre on one of their Information Days held every Sunday between 12-4pm. They do not have a re-homing focus. Book a visit at www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres