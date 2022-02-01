Would you have space in your heart and home for Zed or Maisy?

Zed

Age: Between two–five years

Breed: Crossbreed

Zed is a lively big boy who loves his walks, toys and tasty treats. He is very clever and enjoys learning new tricks and has been introduced to clicker training whilst at Ballymena Rehoming Centre.

Zed can be unsure of new people but once he’s got to know you, he is a brilliant boy. He is strong on the lead so will require a new owner who is physically strong enough to manage him.

He requires to be walked in quiet places away from traffic. There is the option for him to enjoy agility or scent work which would keep him active and use his intelligent brain. Zed would like to be the only pet in his forever home.

Maisy

Age: 15 years

Breed: Terrier cross

Maisy is a very sweet and gentle mature girl who can be shy and quiet on first meeting but once she builds trust with you, she enjoys a pat.

Maisy is enjoying life in a foster home at present where she likes to play fetch with treats and is starting to enjoy enrichment toys.

Maisy prefers not to be handled, she is happy relaxing and she enjoys a wander in quiet, familiar areas where there aren’t many people or dogs.

Maisy is looking for a quiet home environment with access to a secure garden of her own. She finds it easier walking on carpets or non-slip floors when in the home. Maisy is looking for a peaceful adult only home with no other pets. She is happy being left on her own for a few hours and is housetrained but she’s not so keen on travelling in the car.

Maisy’s fantastic foster carers have been helping her settle in the home whilst building up her confidence. She has some medical issues which can be discussed with the team at Ballymena.