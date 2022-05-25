Would you have space in your heart or home for Brody or Milo?

Brody

Age: Nine years

Breed: Chinese Crested

Chinese Crested Brody can be shy when he first meets new people, but he does come round in his own time and can be a very affectionate little dog who enjoys cuddles once he gets to know and trust you.

He is not keen on being left on his own and prefers to be in the bedroom with you at night-time. Brody is currently enjoying life in a foster home. His foster carers say he is a good boy who will make someone a fantastic companion. Brody needs a quiet and calming adult only home with no children and no visiting children. Brody prefers his walks to be away from traffic and would need someone to be around with him for most of the day. Brody does get along with other dogs however he will need a home where he is the only dog. Brody requires ongoing medical care. Staff at Ballymena Rehoming Centre will discuss this with anyone interested in this special boy.

Milo

Age: One year

Jack Russell Terrier Milo is an energetic and playful little dog, who loves going for walks and playing with toys. He is a friendly boy who likes to meet new people when he is out and about and he has a great personality and character

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier

He is a friendly boy who likes to meet new people when he is out and about and he has a great personality and character. Milo needs to be the only dog in the home however he could have walking buddies. Milo’s perfect home would require a secure garden that he can run around and play in. As Milo is still very young, he needs a home with owners who are willing and able to be involved in further training. Milo could live in a home with older teens. We hope this loving boy finds his perfect match soon – could it be you?

If you think you could offer Brody or Milo a home get in touch with the Ballymena Rehoming Centre.

If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more .

Members of the public can also book to visit the centre on one of its Information Days every Sunday, 12-4pm.