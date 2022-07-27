Would you have space in your heart or home for Charlie or Freya?

Charlie

Six-years-old

Spaniel/Collie cross

Terrier cross Freya is a young, energetic pooch. She enjoys getting out for walks and loves to play. She also loves her food, enrichment games and working for a tasty treat. Freya is looking for a home with owners who are going to be around for most of the day.

Charlie is a brilliant boy who is full of energy with so much love to give. His favourite thing is playing with a tennis ball and so loves to play fetch. He also enjoys getting into the water for a good splash about.

Charlie likes jumping into the car and heading off on an adventure to somewhere quiet where he can get out and go for a walk.

Charlie is looking for a home with active owners who enjoy spending plenty of time outdoors. He could potentially live with teenagers aged 16+. He requires a home with a good-sized, secure garden where he can use up some of his energy.

Freya

Seven-months-old

Terrier cross

Freya has lots to learn so requires experienced owners who are willing to spend lots of time with her and get involved with her ongoing training. She also needs an enclosed garden to play in and where she can work on her training. She can be fearful of people and dogs when out walking so quiet walking areas are required.

Freya could live with teenagers aged 16+ and potentially with another dog. Multiple meets at the centre will be required if Freya is going to a home with another four-legged friend.

*If you think you could offer Charlie or Freya a home get in touch with the Ballymena Rehoming Centre (t: 028 2565 2977)

If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more.