Would you have space in your heart or home for Cleo or Hollie?

Cleo

Age: Three

Breed: Terrier Cross

Cleo is a very busy, bright girl with bundles of energy. She can be a little shy at first but soon comes round and when she does you have a best friend for life. She loves toys, especially a tennis ball.

Cleo is seeking an active home with a large secure garden, with no neighbouring dogs. She can get worked up when she sees other dogs and will therefore need to be taken to quiet areas for walking. Cleo is very happy jumping in the car for an adventure so there will be plenty of options where she can be walked. Due to Cleo’s activity levels, she would be best suited to a home with older teenage children age 16 and over. New owners ideally will have some previous experience training an energetic terrier and be keen to work with Cleo.

Hollie

Age: Ten

Breed: Spaniel Cross

Hollie is a super sweet girl who enjoys the quiet life. She likes to play fetch with a tennis ball but equally enjoys a snooze in her den which carers have made for her. She can appear shy on first meeting but soon shows her loving nature especially if you have a treat to temp her.

Hollie is looking for a quiet, adult only home. She would benefit from owners who have previous dog experience and who are willing to take on some training and management around handling and visitors.

Hollie would like to be the only pet in her new home and needs an enclosed garden which she can explore.

If you think you can offer a home to Hollie or Cleo get in touch with Ballymena Rehoming Centre. If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about Dogs Trust virtual rehoming process to match dogs with new owners. Members of the public can also book to visit the centre on one of their Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm. They do not have a re-homing focus.

To book visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres