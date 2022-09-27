Would you have space in your heart or home for Rupert or Finn?
This week sees our regular feature, in association with Dogs Trust, Ballymena, highlight two of the adorable dogs currently in its care who are looking for their ‘forever homes’ - Finn and Rupert.
Rupert
Age – Two years
Breed - Crossbreed
Rupert is a young, lively dog with plenty of energy and character. He would love active owners that enjoy long walks and breed experience would be ideal (cockapoo). He can be quite strong on the lead so someone that is able to handle his strength and energy levels is required. He is also a very smart boy so would do well in a home environment with owners who are prepared to continue with his training. It’s important that his adopters are around for most of the day, especially to begin with to allow him time to settle into his new home. Rupert may require a couple of meets at the centre as he can be a little shy on first meeting, but soon becomes best friends. Rupert can only be rehomed to an adult only home with no other dogs. He can have doggy pals out and about, but he would much prefer to be the only dog in the home. A secure garden is required for Rupert to run around in and enjoy.
Finn
Age – One year
Breed - Crossbreed
Finn is a bouncy and lively, big boy. He enjoys an active lifestyle and would love for his new owners to offer him loads of exciting new places to walk, exercise and explore. He can be strong on the lead when out walking, so adopters will need to understand this and continue with training. He isn’t a big fan of the car, so will require patience and understanding to build his confidence when travelling.Finn is not used to be left alone so owners who are at home for most of the day are required especially initially while he settles into his new home. He could potentially live with another dog which would be dependent on meets at the Rehoming Centre. He could live with children aged 12 and over. A secure garden is a must where he can play.
* If you think you can offer Finn or Rupert a home get in touch with Ballymena Rehoming Centre.
If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about Dogs Trust virtual rehoming process to match dogs with new owners.