Would you have space in your heart or home for Rupert or Finn?

Rupert is a young, lively dog with plenty of energy and character. He would love active owners that enjoy long walks and breed experience would be ideal (cockapoo). He can be quite strong on the lead so someone that is able to handle his strength and energy levels is required. He is also a very smart boy so would do well in a home environment with owners who are prepared to continue with his training. It’s important that his adopters are around for most of the day, especially to begin with to allow him time to settle into his new home. Rupert may require a couple of meets at the centre as he can be a little shy on first meeting, but soon becomes best friends. Rupert can only be rehomed to an adult only home with no other dogs. He can have doggy pals out and about, but he would much prefer to be the only dog in the home. A secure garden is required for Rupert to run around in and enjoy.