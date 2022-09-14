Would you have space in your heart or home for Storm or Alfie?

Alfie

Age: Three years

Breed: Spaniel Cross

Alfie is an adorable boy, who does have a slightly shy side, however he soon comes out of his shell when on walks. He is looking for a forever family who can match his adventurous energy as Alfie loves exploring new environments and meeting new doggy friends. Alfie would benefit from a family who can help build his confidence by keeping him company during the day and he would make the perfect canine companion for people who can give him the love and care he truly deserves. Alfie could live with teenagers aged 13 and over and could potentially live with another dog, pending successful meets at the centre.

Storm

Age: Seven years

Breed: Retriever (Labrador)

Storm is a big, handsome boy, who is looking to be showered with love by his forever family. He can be slightly nervous when meeting new people for the first time but once he gets to know you, Storm loves nothing more than spending time with his favourite people. He loves tasty treats and really lets out his playful side when he catches sight of his favourite toys. As Storm can be a little anxious, he’s looking for a patient adult-only family, ideally with previous experience of looking after a nervous dog, who can help nurture him and boost his confidence. Storm is a country boy at heart and would benefit from a quiet new home in a rural setting with a garden where he can have a good sniff around and relax. Once settled into his ‘pawfect’ new home, Storm could potentially live with another doggy friend and could also potentially be left alone for short periods of time.

*If you think you could offer Storm or Alfie a home get in touch with the Ballymena Rehoming Centre (t: 028 2565 2977).